Plans are in motion for the redevelopment of both the public offices and the former tourism and leisure building on Clifton Drive South, with the offices being converted and the tourism and leisure site to be used for residential apartments.

Fylde Council, which owns both buildings, says development of the sites, which are adjacent to each other, will support its aspirations outlined in the St Annes Town Centre and Island Masterplan.

The old public offices – not to be confused with the Town Hall - will be leased to Homebird (St Annes) Limited for 20 years. The Grade II listed building will be refurbished internally as a furniture store and café while preserving its exterior and façade and is expected to be trading by late this year.

The disused former tourism and leisure building (left)and public offices on Clifton Drive South, St Annes.

Meanwhile, the old tourism and leisure building is to be sold and demolished, with 23 one- and two-bedroom apartments being built in its place.

Demolition is scheduled to start as soon as all legal documentation is completed, with an estimate of 18 months of construction time before the apartments are ready.

As part of the sale of the tourism and leisure building, Fylde Council will acquire land adjoining the railway line directly opposite St Annes station.

Ownership of that land allows for multiple potential development options in the future, including the possible reinstatement of a second platform in the event of a passing loop on the rail line.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “Since our customer services and planning teams moved into the Town Hall, the public offices have been surplus to requirements and have been on the market.

"Our focus has been on finding a project that supports bringing people into the town centre to increase footfall. I’m delighted to partner with Homebird and look forward to welcoming them to our high street.

“The redevelopment of the old tourism and leisure building is a welcome step towards the enhancement of the town, as laid out in our masterplan.