A team of expert consultants led by specialists BDP used extensive research and reports to present a comprehensive vision for the redevelopment of the seafront and town centre.

The aim is for the document to then be used to guide future investment in the town, support applications for grant funding, and help secure Section 106 contributions from future developments in the area.

Fylde Council has already submitted a £14.6m bid to Round 2 of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, with a decision expected sometime this autumn.

The aim is for St Annes Square to be transformed, with more space for businesses to spill out, a new flexible space for markets and events, and improved pedestrian and cycling links from the rail station to the seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If funding is approved, project planning will start immediately, with the first phase of the work to be completed by March 2025.

The major project proposals comprising the masterplan are:

A gateway development at the railway station to create a new arrival plaza with a visitor and active travel hub, with hotel or office space above, to welcome visitors to the town;

Advertisement Hide Ad

The masterplan includes a gateway development at the railway station to create a new arrival plaza with a visitor and active travel hub, with hotel or office space above.

A transformation of St Annes Square with more space for businesses to spill out into The Square, a new flexible space for markets and events, and improved pedestrian and cycling links from the station to the seafront;

The remodelling of the link between The Square and the pier, to reduce traffic and increase public realm to improve the pedestrian experience and encourage more visitors to the seafront to explore the town centre and vice versa;

A new public square at the pier itself to replace the current surface level car park, with new visitor-focused commercial opportunities;

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant upgrade to the leisure attractions at The Island site, with a new seafront development including an improved cinema, restaurants and bars with hotel suites above, and the expansion of the swimming pool;

The aim is for there to be a new public square at the pier to replace the current surface level car park, with "new visitor-focused commercial opportunities".

A careful upgrade of the listed Promenade Gardens to incorporate more family-focused activities, spaces for relaxation and pop-up stalls while respecting its current offering and heritage elements;

A new development opportunity at South Promenade car park to provide a seafront visitor centre and café

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “The feedback we have received from local businesses and residents through community engagement has proven invaluable in the creation of this ambitious and exciting framework, which outlines numerous inspired proposals to further enhance the appeal of our beautiful seaside town, and we look forward to seeing it realised.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “I am pleased to have played a part in the development of the St Annes Masterplan and know how important it is to deliver investment in the town.

The masterplan targets a significant upgrade to the leisure attractions at The Island site, with a new seafront development including an improved cinema, restaurants and bars with hotel suites above, and the expansion of the swimming pool.

“This is an exciting vision, building on the fantastic heritage of a unique Lancashire seaside resort town. I will continue to do all I can to support investment in St Annes and help turn this vision into a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis Glare, principal at BDP consultants, said: “St Annes is a classic seaside resort with a bright future. As a result of extensive consultation, the masterplan proposals reinforce the attractiveness of St Annes as a place to visit and a place to live, distinct from but complementary to the neighbouring towns of Blackpool and Lytham.”

More information about the St Annes Town Centre Regeneration is at the Fylde Council website.

Under the masterplan, the listed Promenade Gardens would be carefully upgraded to incorporate more family-focused activities, spaces for relaxation and pop-up stalls while respecting its current offering and heritage elements.