The new feature at the St Annes Promenade Monument conveniences on South Promenade and the five to follow were originally proposed as part of Fylde Council’s plastic-conscious approach to reduce the prevalence of single-use bottles and the corresponding disposal or littering across the borough.

Those plans were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but following the removal of coronavirus restrictions, the council’s environment, health and housing committee voted to proceed with the pilot scheme with a view to extend and expand the project, subject to its success.

Three more wall-mounted hydration points will be the next to be installed, with one each coming to the toilets at the Ashton Pavilion, St Annes, Lowther Gardens, Lytham and the Market Square, Kirkham.

The toilet block in St Annes where the new feature is now in place, with the hydration point on the right

Two free-standing units have also been ordered and one each are to be installed at Fairhaven Lake near the RSPB centre and at Lytham Green close to the Bath Street car park.

The council says the locations were chosen both for their popularity with visitors and for the presence of pre-existing water supplies.

Coun Tommy Threlfall, chairman of the council’s environmental, health and housing committee, said: “The installation of these hydration points follows a recommendation from our Carbon Neutral Working group.

"The aim is to help protect our environment by reducing reliance on single-use plastic bottles, and it is one they and I both unanimously support.

"By providing these facilities for people to refill bottles, Fylde Council can help keep our beach and seafront free of litter and help reduce the total carbon footprint, making it a win-win both for Fylde and for the wider world.”

The total cost of the installation of the hydration points is £13,500, which covers the purchase of the units directly from the supplier and their installation by toilets operator Danfo.