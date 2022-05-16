Fylde Council has approved a new capital scheme to install Changing Places toilet facilities in St Annes, Lytham and Kirkham, offering larger public conveniences for people who require additional equipment and room to use them safely.

The capital scheme is funded by Fylde Council’s successful application for the Changing Places Grant in 2021/22, providing a grant of £108,000 to be supplemented by an additional £12,000 from the council.

The first will be installed at the St Annes North Beach Windsports Centre, which itself will be undergoing significant renovation and improvement in the coming months, as announced by the council earlier this year.

A Changing Places toilet, as planned for three Fylde locations.

Two more facilities are planned at Lowther Gardens, Lytham and at an as yet unspecified location in Kirkham town centre, and specialist support will be provided by Muscular Dystrophy UK to ensure that the new facilities meet the requirements of their users.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of Fylde Council’s operational management committee, said: “It’s our firm belief that Fylde should be accessible to all, regardless of the complexity of their needs.

"The introduction of additional Changing Places Toilets alongside standard accessible facilities is warmly welcomed and will help ensure the comfort and dignity of all our residents and visitors.”

Lytham's Lowther Gardens, one of the approved locations

More than 250,000 people in the UK need larger facilities to help them get out and about and enjoy day-to-day activities. Changing Places toilets have additional equipment such as a height adjustable changing bench and a ceiling hoist, as well as extra space for carers.

Currently, there are only two publicly accessible Changing Places in Fylde officially registered with the national campaign – one at The Ormerod Home Trust on Headroomgate Road, St Annes, and the other at Jubilee House in Lytham, both of which are only open during the working week.

The YMCA St Annes Pool and Gym on South Promenade also allows members of the public to use the facilities available during its opening hours.