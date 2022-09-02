These are some of the fabulous photographs taken for an exhibition by youngsters from some of Blackpool's deprived areas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The members of the Blackpool Boys and girls Club which has youth clubs at Mereside and Victory Road, have been working on a project entitle My Green Spaces, using photography to highlight the importance of their local parks and open spaces where they play and live.

The three months of work has resulted in a host of photographs, 25 of which will be professionally framed and put on display at Learning Centre at Stanley Park from October 7.

The exhibition will be given a VIP launch by Blackpool Mayor Kath Benson and Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment.

Blackpool Boys and Girls Club members have taken photographs of their environment for an exhibition called My Green Spaces which looks at their urban lives

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Coun Hugo teamed up with the youngsters to do a litter-pick clean up of the local area near Gorton Street and around the club at Mereside.

Dave Blacker from the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club said they were taking a candid look at what they consider their home areas, what they loved about them and some of the things they did not like such as litter.

He said: “The idea was to take a look at environmental issues and in particular the environment where they live and play.

The 25 photos show the good things and bad things that matter to the youngsters in their areas

"This was an important project getting them to think about issues and it has allowed them to see that their thoughts and opinions are important, because the photographs are being exhibited, not just on the wall in their own clubs, but in a prominent public place.”

He said the framing has been paid for by John Blackledge, the director of community and environmental services at Blackpool Council. The 25 exhibition photos chosen will be supported by an album of others that the youngsters have taken and poems they have written to capture their feelings.

Mr Blacker added: “The results are both fascinating and informative. These are truly authentic pictures. There is an honesty and directness that offers many pleasant surprises and thoughts on the challenging ecological choices that face us all.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to come and see the results.”

Many show unusual or poignant images, the youngsters found compelling

Many show the green spaces and open places near their homes in a candid way