Blackpool youngsters moved to help by plight of Ukrainian boy who travelled 600 miles all alone

The members of the Blackpool Boys and Girls Clubs at Victory Road and Mereside were so moved by the plight of the eleven-year-old fleeing from Russian bombs, that they wanted to help.
They teamed up with members of the All in Club to hold a series of fund raising drives to support the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal.
Youth worker Dave Blacker said: “We have in our club young people from different nationalities, including Romania and Syria, and we expect to have some Ukrainian youngsters in the future, so everyone was keen to help.
"The members of our adult disability group the All in Club doubled their subs they pay for a period, donating the extra amount. The juniors and seniors made cakes and bracelets to sell and we had a bingo night at the Mereside club.
"Altogether we raised £515, which is fantastic considering the areas some of our members come from.
"It all started with the story about the little boy travelling 600 miles on his own, with just a telephone number written on his hand. It was a story they all latched onto. Because he looked just like he could have been of of our club members, they could relate to him.
"They gave up their pocket money. One little girl came clutching a five pence piece and that could have been a lot to her. We are grateful to the parents, guardians and grandparents who baked cakes and supported our bingo night.”