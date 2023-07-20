Swimmers advised to avoid sea at beaches across Fylde coast following pollution risk warning

A pollution risk warning affected multiple beaches across the Fylde coast on Thursday (July 20).

The Environment Agency (EA), which assesses the quality of the water at bathing sites, said the increased risk of pollution was due to weather and “other predictable factors”.

They added the warnings were not due to sewage.

Water samples are taken from Cleveleys beach following a pollution incident (Credit: Daniel Martino)

A spokeswoman for the EA said: “To help bathers understand what water quality is likely to be on a given day, we carry out daily pollution risk forecasts throughout the summer.

“We issue a warning and advice against bathing if we become aware of a pollution incident or if we forecast that quality is likely to be reduced because of predictable factors like rain, wind or tides.

“Warnings are posted on Swimfo and displayed on signs at the beach so bathers can make informed decisions before deciding whether to enter the water.”

The advise not to swim in the covered multiple beaches across the Fylde coast (Credit: Daniel Martino)

The advice not to swim covered Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Bispham, Blackpool North, Blackpool Central and Blackpool South.

St Annes North and St Annes were not affected.

Pictures taken at the beach in Cleveleys on Thursday showed contractors taking a water sample for testing.

The beaches remained open but the public were advised not to swim in the sea.

Earlier this year, raw sewage mixed with rainwater was released into the sea near Blackpool.

This was caused by a burst pipe which became overwhelmed as 1.7 inches (44mm) of rain fell in two hours during a severe thunderstorm.