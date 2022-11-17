Smart new look on way for toilets at Fairhaven Lake
A toilet block at a popular Fylde attraction is being transformed to provide an eye-catching and modern convenience for visitors.
The Stanner Bank toilet block at Fairhaven Lake is having the existing concrete covering and damaged seating removed, to be replaced with a wooden pergola connecting its two buildings.
The blocks themselves will receive a new rendering of Fylde stone, with improved landscaping around to make the surrounding area.
Work is anticipated to be completed in early December, until which point the lakeside footpath from Stanner Bank to the Lake’s RSPB visitor centre remains closed. This will be concurrent with work being carried out on the on-site electrical substation by Electricity Northwest.
Coun Roger Small, Fylde Council’s Operational Management Committee chairman, said: “The Fairhaven Lake and Gardens Restoration Project has seen months of wonderful improvements, from the rebirth of the Japanese gardens to the renovation of the Isaac Dixon Boathouse, and we’re delighted that the Stanner Bank toilet block is next to benefit.”