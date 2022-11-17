The Stanner Bank toilet block at Fairhaven Lake is having the existing concrete covering and damaged seating removed, to be replaced with a wooden pergola connecting its two buildings.

The blocks themselves will receive a new rendering of Fylde stone, with improved landscaping around to make the surrounding area.

The Stanner Bank toilet block at Fairhaven Lake.

Work is anticipated to be completed in early December, until which point the lakeside footpath from Stanner Bank to the Lake’s RSPB visitor centre remains closed. This will be concurrent with work being carried out on the on-site electrical substation by Electricity Northwest.