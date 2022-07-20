The toilets at Stanner Bank, Fairhaven Lake, are set for a major refurbishment, while a brand new toilet facility is to be introduced at North Beach, St Annes.

An additional £20,000 has been recommended by Fylde Council’s Operational Management Committee to refurbish the Stanner Bank public conveniences.

The original approved 2022/23 Capital Programme included a budget of £58,000 for the refurbishment of the toilet block to improve accessibility and renovate the structure in keeping with the improvements taking place as part of the Fairhaven Lake and Garden Restoration Project.

The toilets at Stanner Bank, Fairhaven Lake, as they look now

Coun Roger Small, chairman of the council’s operational management committee, said: “It’s only fitting that these dated public conveniences also be renovated, ensuring that Fairhaven Lake and Gardens are fully accessible to all visitors and residents.”

The design proposal would utilise the grass sloped area to the rear of the toilets, joining the lakeside through the centre of the two buildings by removing the covered seating area and erecting a new decorative wooden pagoda. The path from the car park would be modified to cater for disabled access, and planted borders alongside the path would address the current lack of landscaping.

The council says the original budget allocation was insufficient to deliver the stepped approach, create appropriate disabled access from the middle car park and tarmac the area around the toilet block.

It is hoped the project can start early next month and be completed in September.

Meanwhile, a new modular toilet is to be built at St Annes North Beach, providing permanent public conveniences following the awarding of a contract to Danfo by the council’s operational management committee.

The North Beach area, by Clifton Drive North, has become increasingly popular in recent years for visitors and motorhomes, and with the upcoming North Beach Wind Sports Centre certain to draw kite-surfers and land yachters in number, it was decided permanent public toilets would be required.