Fylde Council has released the results of the consultation, which included a public display of the plans for the kiosk, held in late February, and it received 270 responses, with 57 per cent of those opposing the proposal.

Support for the scheme, which is intended to replace a long-established ice cream kiosk at the popular tourist site, was lowest among respondents living in the FY8 1 postcode area and a Fylde Council spokesman said that there were two particular key themes among all comments.

One was that the replacement kiosk is too expensive and the other that the existing amenities are sufficient and would be negatively impacted by the replacement kiosk.

The proposed new refreshment facility at Fairhaven Lake, intended to replace the current ice cream kiosk

The spokesman added that design and location had been key factors for both those people for and those against the proposal and said that seven in 10 respondents had given further feedback.

“The top three most common themes among that additional feedback was that ‘this is a waste of money/too expensive/money should be spent elesewhere in the area’; praise for the design and that the existing facilities are sufficient and that this (the proposal) will negatively impact existing businesses,” said the council.

Comments from respondents included: “Totally wrong design; not in keeping with lakeside architecture. Far too expensive for a small facility” and “the proposed building design is not appropriate in any way given the attractive design of the promenade and open aspect of the promenade” while another said: “These works should be combined with the development of the toilet blocks below the current kiosk, within the confines of Fairhaven Lake.

The design for the proposed new Fairhaven kiosk went on public display in February

“This would provide a spectacular landmark for the public to pause for refreshments. With a terrace overlooking the Lake to one side and the estuary to the other.”

The existing ice cream kiosk is at the entrance to Fairhaven’s Stanner Bank car park and the proposal is to replace it with a new, architect designed building with seating.

The proposal went to a full Council meeting last July and it was resolved to approve the fully funded scheme to the Council’s Capital Programme to the sum of £360,000, met in full from the Funding Volatility Reserve.

The council says: “The building is seen as the final piece of the coastal regeneration works in the area, providing a landmark for the public to pause for refreshment and enjoy the surrounding views of the estuary.

"The design is purposefully sculptural in form, taking precedent from the local birds in flight. Materials have been chosen for their robust nature and reference to the coastal location.

"The proposal is sited away from the road at the point where the pathways meet, at a natural stopping point for those walking the coastal path. The surrounding landscape will be carefully considered, with minimal impact to the open grass verge.”

But nearby residents, including the Save Granny’s Bay action group specifically set up to oppose the proposal, feel the new building would infringe on their current environment.

The exhibition of the designs was held at Fairhaven Lake to give the public the opportunity to view the design.

The proposal is now expected to go before the council’s planning committee.