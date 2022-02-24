A bespoke scale model of the proposed design is on display and representatives of the project have been on hand to answer questions from the public.

The aim is for the new structure at Granny's Bay to replace the small kiosk at the entrance to the Stanner Bank car park which has operated since 1965.

When work began to upgrade the Fairhaven sea defences in 2017, discussions took place between the tenants - the Delmasso family - and Fylde Council over how the existing kiosk would be affected by the raising of the car park.

A busy first morning at the exhibition

The plan is for the current kiosk to be demolished, and the new structure - which would incorporate a fully enclosable covered 25-seat terrace - to be built on the opposite site of the car park entrance to offer views of the estuary.

But the scheme has brought objections from residents, who fear loss of amenity and that the money can be better spent by the council elsewhere.

The Lytham St Annes Civic Society is also concerned at the loss of green space the development would bring and the Society's chairman Marion Coupe said at the exhibition: "We feel any further development in that area should be within the envelope of the Lake itself rather than taking up green space."

Residents of the apartments opposite the site have set up the Granny's Bay Action Group to oppose the scheme, on various grounds, including that the proposed sale of alcohol, along with food and entertainment would be "injurious to the area".

The Group also feel it is inappropriate for the council to "fund this type of speculative investment" and added that the money would be "better spent on improving toilet facilities for visitors, completing the development programme on Fairhaven Lake or other works that would benefit the wider Lytham St Annes community".

Meanwhile, a petition has been set up at nearby Ansdell Institute opposing the development and calling on the council to spend the money on projects such as preserving the Institute.

Brian Delaney, visiting the exhibition, labelled the proposed building "a carbunkle", while Keith Hutchinson said: "I can see the virtues of extending the kiosk but the proposed building isn't the right one and certainly not at that cost."

A series of initial designs produced by Creative SPARC Architects, of Lytham, evoke the form of the birds for whom the estuary and Fairhaven Lake are a migratory destination.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “The architects have produced a striking proposal which would act as landmark in its own right, and as a beautiful capstone to the coastal regeneration works."

The fit-out is to be funded by the Delmasso family, who have run the business from the outset and Amanda Delmasso said: "The new building is vital for us to grow the business. For instance, the current premises don't allow us to serve barista coffee and where is that not available these days?".

The exhibition continues on Friday, February 25 between 11am and 1pm and the following day between 10am and noon in the Lake's Mawson Room.

