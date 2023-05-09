Community volunteers have been working on a blueprint for the area after the Marton Moss Neighbourhood Forum was set up in 2019 in response to fears Blackpool’s semi-rural hinterland was in danger of becoming over-developed.

A six week public consultation was carried out last autumn into the proposals, and an independent examiner has now reported back to the council on the plan.

Marton Moss

The next step is for it to go to the council’s executive for approval following modifications made by the examiner, with the final step being a referendum which could be held in October.

Residents, business owners and land owners in the area covered by the Marton Moss Forum will be asked to decide whether or not to accept the neighbourhood plan.

Stephen Woodhouse, chairman of the Marton Moss Neighbourhood Forum, is urging members to look at the documents associated with the proposals.

In an update to members, he says: “Over the coming months we will keep you up to date about progress, but we urge you to look at the documents on the website.

Consultation was held last year

“This is an important thing happening. It affects what happens in the area until 2030.

“Implementing it gives structure to what happens around you and tries to make the place a little better.”

Among the issues addressed are housing needs being met without opening the floodgates to large scale developers, cleaning out dykes to improve drainage and making footpaths more accessible.

If it is approved, the plan will then become a part of the development strategyfor the area and will be used for making decisions on planning applications in the Marton Moss area.

Mr Woodhouse warned rejecting the plan, which covers the Moss between Division Lane, Common Edge Road, Progress Way and fields off Midgeland Road and Chapel Road. would lead to uncertainty over future development.

The existing Marton Moss Forum is due to officially end its term of tenure at the end of next April, but could continue in another form with new members urged to join.