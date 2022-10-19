The consultation for the Marton Moss Neighbourhood Plan runs until November 28, with residents invited to submit their views.

The Marton Moss Neighbourhood Forum has been working on the blueprint after being set up in 2019 in response to fears the area was in danger of becoming over-developed.

Hundreds of new houses have been built in recent years at Magnolia Point and Redwood Point, off Midgeland Road, but it is hoped to preserve remaining areas of open space.

Marton Moss

Forum chairman Stephen Woodhouse said in an email to residents: "We have asked for your views, surveyed the whole area for habitats, environmental considerations, footpaths, bridleways, housing needs, even minerals, mining and archaeology.

"We have consulted over 50 public bodies and utility firms. From this we have produced the documents for your consideration. We urge you to discuss it with your friends and neighbours.

"This document is a way of taking some control over what happens to this area in a way that reflects the residents' views.

"It is not the whole answer, but it does preserve a lot of the green spaces and tries to prevent large scale developments like Redwood Point.

Consultation has begun

"It highlights the need for Blackpool Council to pay more attention to what happens here and should make the place a better place to live.

"It provides a framework for some of the empty plots that are derelict at present to be developed in a small way, in keeping with the surrounding houses by giving a design code for planners to follow when assessing planning applications."

Once agreed, the documents will eventually by formally adoped by the council as part of the Local Plan.

They cover the area of the Moss between Division Lane, Common Edge Road, Progress Way and fields off Midgeland Road and Chapel Road.

The consultation is being run by Blackpool Council and any comments can be made at the website www.blackpool.gov.uk/martonmossnp