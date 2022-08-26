Packed public meeting vows to step up fight for Blackpool Stanley Park course

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A packed public meeting held at the Blackpool Park Golf Clubhouse on North Park Drive on Thursday August 25 heard 10,000 flyers would be distributed around the town urging people to support the campaign.

The meeting was told the lease on the clubhouse was due to expire in early 2023, giving developers a stronger foothold on the site.

The public meeting at Stanley Park Golf Club

Tom Barlow, chairman of Blackpool Open Green Spaces which had called the meeting, said this meant it was vital to escalate the fight against the Adrenalin World scheme which was first unveiled in August 2019 and has the backing of the Labour-run council.

The development for zip wires, go-karts and climbing walls made a significant step forward in September 2021, when the council exchanged contracts on a six-year lease of the land with development company UKAP (Blackpool) Holdings Ltd.

Public consultation was held in January this year, but a planning application has yet to be submitted.

Mr Barlow told the meeting: "We need to take our campaign directly to the people of Blackpool which is why we have had 10,000 flyers printed and we will start by delivering them to 3,000 homes around Stanley Park.

Protesters gather after the meeting

"Then we need to think about public protests, perhaps outside the Town Hall and get the community involved.

"There are local elections in May 2023 and will be canvassing all those seeking elections.

"Our aim is to make this an issue they cannot ignore if they want to get elected in 2023."

The meeting was told the course had shown a profit for April 2021 to April 2022 with annual receipts of between £250,000 and £300,000.

After the meeting Mr Barlow said: "The depth of feeling is because there are several issues here - the environmental issues and the loss of open space in a town which has such a small amount of green space left.”

"They are real issues that people really care about and that's why there were so many people here tonight."

Developers Holmes Investment Properties (HIP) did not respond to a request for a comment.