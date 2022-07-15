But Coun Tony Williams said people who opposed the ‘Adrenalin World’ development, which would see the existing 18-hole golf course off East Park Drive reduced to nine holes, would not give up on their fight against the project, which won the backing of Blackpool Council last year.

He said: “The proposed development of the east side of Stanley Park Golf Course seems to have come to a sudden, and not unwelcome stop.

“Despite the company involved stating they would be presenting a planning application to Blackpool Council, who are supporting the sell off and change of use, so far the silence has been deafening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist's impression of the holiday development

“Questions asked by the Conservative group and presented to the Labour Council go unanswered and Holmes Investment Properties and UKAP, the parent company, have not issued any further statements regarding any progress.”

A public consultation about the development, with 150 holiday lodges and more than 20 indoor and outdoor activities including zip-wires, go-karting, themed mini-golf, wall climbing and virtual reality rooms, was held at the nearby Village Hotel in January.

A planning application was expected to be lodged with Blackpool Council by the end of spring, however, this did not happen.

Developers Holmes Investment Properties (HIP) said the planning process was still in the works, with the aim of improving traffic management in the area, including access to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Whinney Heys Road.

A spokesman said: “Planning is a long and complicated process and we want to ensure that everything is considered. There is traffic management to consider, with the hospital, and we’re looking to ensure our development improves the area and doesn’t create any problems. It’s traffic management we're looking at at the moment.”

An online petition to ‘Save Stanley Park golf course’ attracted more than 8,000 supporters, with many people voicing their concerns about the loss of green spaces.

Despite this, the Adrenalin World development made a significant step forward in September 2021, when Blackpool Council exchanged contracts on a six-year lease of the land with developing company UKAP (Blackpool) Holdings Ltd.

Coun Williams said: “The whole of the Conservative group on the council are totally against this disgraceful action by the council to sell off one of the most beautiful green spaces in the north of England. This land was gifted to the people of Blackpool and the council have acted in complete disregard for the wishes of the community.

"We are not going to give up trying to save this valuable piece of green space and we will do everything we can to continue to take the fight to the council.”

He added: “Let's hope that this lull in the progress of the development is the start of a total cessation of this project and that the people of Blackpool and generations to come can continue to enjoy this green oasis and partake in healthy recreational sport.”