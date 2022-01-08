'No plans to tarmac parts of Lytham Green for car parking'

That's the categorical message from a leading Fylde councillor following social media speculation that treasured grassland on Lytham's waterfront jewel could be lost to accommodate more cars.

The firm assurance comes after a social media claim that the consultation, which closes on Sunday night, could result in further permanent car parks on The Green, in addition to the two current ones, which are effectively extensions of Bath Street and Dicconson Terrace.

The Green has been used in recent times, including last summer, for parking on the grass but that has been strictly reserved for special events, as designated by the council.

Fylde Council's Bath Street car park in Lytham

"The consultation is purely inviting views on all aspects of parking in Lytham to help us plan for the future," said Coun Roger Small, chairman of the council's operational management committee as well as being deputy leader.

"It's a completely open agenda, with all views welcome from all those affected, but further tarmac on The Green is categorically not an option.

"We actually couldn't do that if we wanted to, as it is covered by a covenant, but there is certainly no desire to do that anyway, and this consultation is not a 'back door' attempt to bring that about.

The consultation is available to contribute to on line until midnight on Sunday, January 9 and is at www.fylde.gov.uk/consultation

