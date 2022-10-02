Coun Roger Small

The bags are supplied free of charge and will allow residents to place their dry recycling before it’s transferred into the corresponding bin.

The council says the bags are not intended as a replacement for the current recycling bins, but as a convenient means of storing recycling before it goes out for collection.

The indoor recycling bags have been funded externally through Lancashire County Council funding specifically to target recycling contamination across Lancashire.

What the recycling bags look like

Also supplied to each household will be a battery recycling bag, also funded externally through a successful separate LCC funding bid.

Eventually, an indoor and a battery recycling bag will be delivered to each household on the blue and brown wheeled bins over the next 12 months in phases based on the recycling collection rounds.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of Fylde Council’s Operational Management Committee, which covers waste and recycling, said: “Fylde residents have always been avid recyclers, but sometimes we find that dry recycling is tied inside a plastic bag before being placed in the bin.

"As we’re unable to accept plastic bags as a form of recycling, this results in our operatives being unable to collect the bin. By providing these made-for-purpose indoor recycling bags free of charge, we hope to both cut down on rejected collections and make it easier for people to do their part for the environment.”