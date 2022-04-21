Initial consultations have been held with businesses and the public with a number of potential options put forward for locations such as The Square and The Island. Mr Menzies is keen to firm up proposals as soon as possible and to identify funding routes for the plans.

He said: “The private sector is leading the way with big schemes like the redevelopment of the former JR Taylor store.

“These public sector plans need to match that exciting vision.

Specialist consultants have been appointed by Fylde Council to co-ordinate the St Annes regeneration masterplan

“It is important Fylde Council works out quickly where money is best spent, to improve public spaces and encourage people to live and work in the town.”

With the most recent consultation focusing on a few selected sites, Mr Menzies wants to ensure any investment would benefit the whole of the town.

He said: “The Square, The Island and the Pier are important to St Annes but there is far more to St Annes.

St Annes town centre

“With public investment it is important as many businesses and local people benefit as possible. This needs to be a comprehensive scheme to boost all local businesses, not just those in the most prominent locations.

“I also want to ensure the plans look above street level, bringing empty spaces in upper floors back into use.”

The Fylde MP has made clear the need to come up with a final masterplan as soon as possible.

He said: “There is big competition for regeneration funding and a clear vision is needed as soon as possible to begin the bidding process.

“We need to be able to match the private sector investment in St Annes with public funding as soon as possible, to ensure the town can meet its incredible potential.”

A firm of specialist consultants, the BDP Partnership, was appointed by Fylde Council last autumn to lead the consortium responsible for the Masterplan into the future of St Annes.