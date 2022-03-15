Plans for options to regenerate the town are on display at the town hall daily, including until 7pm on Thursday, March 17, and in the town’s Square on Saturday and are also available to view on Fylde Council’s website.

The plans have been drawn up by specialist consultants the BDP Partnership, appointed by Fylde Council to lead the consortium responsible for the Masterplan into the future of the town.

Key to the plans is improving the link between the town centre and the seafront for visitors, including improving ‘lines of sight’ between the two along with better pedestrian access, being more ‘cycle-friendly’ and making the most of spaces at key locations such as the Pier, the South Promenade gateway, The Square and The Island leisure complex.

The public consultation on the proposed regeneration of St Annes was launched in The Square and will be back there on Saturday

The council says the Masterplan is aimed at delivering its vision for St Annes as a high-quality and sustainable coastal resort – and St Annes Town Council as well as traders in the town say they are excited at the prospect.

Coun Gavin Harrison, chairman of St Annes Town Council said: “Regeneration is vital for the future of St Annes and these proposals concentrate the minds of decision-makers.

"It gives us all the opportunity to pause and consider ways in which the town can develop, maximising access and ease of movement between the Promenade attractions and the town centre shops, bars and restaurants.

Luke Richards and Hope Bleasdale from regeneration consultants BDP Partnership

“While some of the proposals will not necessarily be delivered in their current form, the principles of improved access and ‘lines of sight’ will bring great benefits to business owners, residents and visitors to St Annes.

"At St Annes Town Council we have an ambition to make St Annes a ‘go-to’ destination and we welcome these proposals which are attractive and innovative.”

Among the proposed measures for improving the link between the town and the seafront are making the short stretch of St Annes Road West immediately facing the Pier one way to traffic in the coastal direction, with ‘super crossings’ at Clifton Drive and the Promenade.

Veli Kirk, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership, said: "St Annes is currently losing out to other season towns in terms of investment and visitor numbers,” he aaid.

Melissa Thorpe from Fylde Council talks to Lorna Simpson at the consultation

"The planned regeneration is so important for business and the ideas are very welcome, especially the improvement of the links between the town centre and the seafront.

"So many visitors currently go to one or the other and then drive off and many businesses are losing out. We have so much it offer and is is important we help people make the most of it all.

"I hope lots of people go along to take a look at the exhibit and give their thoughts.”

The consultation is open to the public 10am until 5pm weekdays until Friday, March 25, apart from Thiursday, March 17, when times are 10am to 7pm, all in the town hall facing the Pier, plus Saturday, March 19 from 9am to noon in St Annes town centre.