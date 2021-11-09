MP checks out work to repair gas leak which has closed Peel Road since September

Mr Menzies was joined by workers from Cadent at Peel Road where he was shown how engineers intend to repair and replace a damaged gas main. He asked what progress was being made and when the road might re-open as well as seeking reassurances on supplies to homes and businesses in Fylde.

Peel Road, which has been closed since mid-September, provides a direct link to the M55 from Lytham via Ballam Road and Cadent is replacing around 100m of gas main there, works made more complex by nearby high voltage power lines.

Mr Menzies said: “I know people want to see the road open again as soon as possible. But safety has to come first and having seen the site for myself I recognise the challenges Cadent face.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies at the Peel Road site with Cadent representatives

“There are high voltage lines running under the broken pipe to pylons just a few metres away. I can see just how complex a repair this is.

“I know the team tried their very best to keep the road open but when you see for yourself what is going on you realise just why that is not possible.”

Mr Menzies was joined at the site by Cadent’s network supervisor Wayne Wright and streetworks supervisor Chris Taylor.

The MP said: “I asked about the timescale for the works and the need to ensure there is no disruption to supplies.

“I was reassured there should be no issues in keeping gas flowing and that everything is moving as fast as it can.”

Specialist equipment is arriving on site allowing work to progress. Once the flow of gas through the broken section of pipe can be stopped, Cadent will begin the task of replacing old metal mains with new plastic pipes.

Cadent is now hoping to complete the work and restore the road by the end of November.

