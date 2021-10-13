Peel Road, one of the main routes between Blackpool and Lytham, has been fully closed for several weeks.

Cadent said this was due to engineers repairing a 12-inch-diameter pipe that carries gas to more than 30,000 homes in the local area.

Kevin Thompson, Customer Operations Area Manager for Cadent, said: "We'd been getting calls about a smell of gas in the local area and tracked it to this main, which runs underneath Peel Road.

"This pipe operates at medium pressure and that means we have to take extra care and follow lots of safety procedures to carry out the work.

"We've been monitoring gas readings through the day and during the nights, to make sure everything is within safe levels."

The gas network said workers have faced several challenges, including the proximity of the pipe to an electricity substation and pylons.

Engineers fixing a gas leak on Peel Road gave an update on their progress (Credit: Cadent)

While teams have been able to keep gas flowing throughout the "extensive repair operation, repairs have been delayed multiple times.

But today (October 13), engineers confirmed work to bypass the leak by creating an extra section of gas main should be finished within the week commencing October 18.

"Due to the nature of the leak, it simply hasn't been safe to keep the road open as a through road, but we have been able to maintain access for local businesses, farms, residents and facilities," Kevin Thompson added.

"We're at a point now where the bypass should be completed within the next week, so that we can have the road open again by the end of next week.

"We're incredibly grateful for the goodwill and understanding shown to our team from everyone in the local area."