The courts at Lowther Gardens have been developed by Blackpool sportsman Steve Riley with support from the Lowther Gardens Trust and local sports clubs, and comprise two floodlit Padel tennis courts, a floodlit tennis court and a mini tennis / touch tennis court.

Padel is mainly a doubles game on a court half the size of a tennis court with glass walls, almost like a cross between tennis and squash.

The sport was invented in Mexico by Enrique Corcuera in 1969 and is very popular in Spain and several countries in Latin America.

The padel tennis court at Lowther is the first in the North West

Steve Riley, the South Shore-based founder of the developer SR Sports, said: “I am delighted to be able to bring back racket sports to the derelict facility in

Lowther Gardens, once home to numerous tennis courts.

"Padel tennis is one ofthe fastest growing sports in the UK and world, is easy, fun and social. There are 20,000 courts in Spain where it is as popular as tennis and soccer.

The new facilities at Lowther Gardens

“Having grown up playing tennis in the Fylde, I am looking forward to introducing this great sport to all ages and abilities.

"Padel is easier than tennis and you can have a fun game right from the start.”

Lowther’s chief executive and artist director Tim Lince said: commented: “Lowther Gardens Trust are thrilled to have this opportunity of working with

Steve Riley and hosting Padel and normal tennis in our beautiful Edwardian gardens.

"We would love to encourage everyone to come and have a go and help celebrate the centenary of Fylde's jewel in the crown park.

"Lowther’s Padel tennis courts are part of the refurbishment and revitalisation of the whole site.”

The sport has been taken up by many football players, such as Jurgen Klopp and David Beckham, due to its ease on the joints and less likelihood of injury. Courts are bookable on line and there is a coaching programme to introduce all players to the game from beginners to advanced, with lots of social sessions arranged.

There will be a coach training course in the coming weeks plus adult and junior four-week courses.