The dedicated volunteers of Lytham in Bloom have created a 3D horticultural sculpture, 'Britannia', to mark and celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Year.

It has been placed at a corner plot next to the Lytham Assembly Rooms at the junction of West Beach and Dicconson Terrace, at the entrance to the town’s main square and In Bloom chaoirman Trevor Mackey is delighted with how it has turned out,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham In Bloom's Britannia figure has been placed at a prominent town centre site next to the Assembly Rooms

“The sculpture is a reconfiguration of 'Herbert' the Green Man figure which sat on a bench facing the Market Square for several years but has been absent these last two years because of the Covid pandemic,” said Trevor.