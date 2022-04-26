The organisation of the event was spearheaded by Susan Evans, who introduced the ball to the In Bloom calendar as vice-chairman in 2014, the year after Lytham In Bloom were crowned national Royal Horticultural Society Britain In Bloom Champion of Champions, and she has continued to arrange it even after her retirement from the vice-chairman role three years ago.

The ballroom at the Clifton Arms was spectacularly decorated in silver, white and mauve for the event, which included a raffle of 22 prizes along with an auction of eight even more sumptuous items, plus music and dancing led by the Ian Hooper Band. The evening finished with the singing of the National Anthem followed by Auld Lang Syne.

Lytham In Bloom committee members at the ball. From left: Greg Anderton, Judith Fenton, Nicola Whitehead, Susan Evans, Kathleen Bould, Trevor Mackey.

Guests included former Lytham In Bloom chairman Carol Wildon, who stood down when she left the area, and Yvonne Ball, widow of Lytham-based comedian Bobby Ball.

Lytham In Bloom chairman Trevor Mackey said: “The atmosphere was electric throughout the evening and the warmth, support and appreciation for the work of LIB was clearly palpable.

"We work for the community of Lytham - on this occasion the community was working for LIB.”

The event raised just over £15,000 for LIB funds, which Trevor described as “an unbelievable amount”.

Amon those at the ball were (from left) Mark Gee, Julia Gee, Jenny Chalinor, Howard Livesey, Dawn Livesey

He added: “It will allow our charity great freedom to further support our environment and the community and a big thank you goes those working for LIB and to our many supporters, the general public, businesses and other voluntary groups in Lytham.”

Stuart Robertson, Zoe Robertson, Louise Le Saint, Qidi Whitaker, Andrew Whitaker

Amelia James, Maria Delaney, Karen Westhead, Sarah Hooper, Nicola Kitt

Wendy Bell, Rob Bell, Carol Nicholls, David Nicholls