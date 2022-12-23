The Lowther Trust is working with Fylde Council’s Parks and Coast Service on new bed designs featuring contemporary rose planting mixed with perennial companion plants.

The dedicated park gardening team have completed the measuring and cutting out of the new bed shapes and planting will begin in spring.

Lowther Gardens at Lytham

Coun Michael Sayward, Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure chairman, said: “The creation of new large-scale rose gardens such as this is something of a rarity, and we are delighted to be able to refresh the existing garden with a beautiful biodiverse mix of contemporary rose colours and a wide-range of long-season perennials.

"This will undoubtedly be another gorgeous addition to Fylde’s In Bloom offering and I’m excited for visitors and residents to be able to enjoy the space all year round.”

