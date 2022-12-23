Lowther Gardens at Lytham set for a rose-y new look
The rose gardens at Lytham’s Lowther Gardens are being redesigned and refurbished.
The Lowther Trust is working with Fylde Council’s Parks and Coast Service on new bed designs featuring contemporary rose planting mixed with perennial companion plants.
The dedicated park gardening team have completed the measuring and cutting out of the new bed shapes and planting will begin in spring.
Coun Michael Sayward, Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure chairman, said: “The creation of new large-scale rose gardens such as this is something of a rarity, and we are delighted to be able to refresh the existing garden with a beautiful biodiverse mix of contemporary rose colours and a wide-range of long-season perennials.
"This will undoubtedly be another gorgeous addition to Fylde’s In Bloom offering and I’m excited for visitors and residents to be able to enjoy the space all year round.”
Lowther Gardens is Lytham’s oldest park, opened in 1872 as a gift to the people of Lytham by John Talbot Clifton of Lytham Hall.