News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lowther Gardens at Lytham set for a rose-y new look

The rose gardens at Lytham’s Lowther Gardens are being redesigned and refurbished.

By Tony Durkin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Lowther Trust is working with Fylde Council’s Parks and Coast Service on new bed designs featuring contemporary rose planting mixed with perennial companion plants.

The dedicated park gardening team have completed the measuring and cutting out of the new bed shapes and planting will begin in spring.

Hide Ad
Read More
Cinderella at Lowther Pavilion in Lytham review: Brilliant cast fit as perfectly...
Lowther Gardens at Lytham
Most Popular

Coun Michael Sayward, Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure chairman, said: “The creation of new large-scale rose gardens such as this is something of a rarity, and we are delighted to be able to refresh the existing garden with a beautiful biodiverse mix of contemporary rose colours and a wide-range of long-season perennials.

"This will undoubtedly be another gorgeous addition to Fylde’s In Bloom offering and I’m excited for visitors and residents to be able to enjoy the space all year round.”

Hide Ad

Lowther Gardens is Lytham’s oldest park, opened in 1872 as a gift to the people of Lytham by John Talbot Clifton of Lytham Hall.