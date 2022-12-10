Panto time is truly upon us, oh yes it is. And Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion is spreading some sparkle with the fairytale of Cinderella.

It was my three-year-old daughter’s first experience of the glitter and gags of panto. And I can tell already that it’s going to be a lifelong friendship.

“Cinders is my best friend,” she’s been saying ever since. I’m not sure Cinderella knows about that – but, then again, I suspect actress Libby Marshall is pretty pleased by the rapturous applause from the audience for her professional pantomime debut. With her sweet voice and delightful performance, she suits the role as perfectly as the fit of the glass slipper on her foot.

A scene from Cinderella at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion

Her fabulous sidekick Buttons (Darren Wright) brings charm, cheekiness and giggles galore while Prince Charming (Adam Stickler) and the Fairy Godmother (Naomi Slater) add fairytale magic.

Obviously it wouldn’t be a panto without a dame – and we were treated to two in the form of the Ugly Sisters, Winnie Hardup (Paul Brangan) and Wanda Hardup (Dylan Jacobs).

They are the highlight of the show with their outrageously fantastic stage presence and brilliantly executed jokes that garner the best reaction from the audience.

Panto antics - ‘If I Were Not Upon The Stage’ vaudeville song and ‘he’s behind you’ ghost scenes – whip up the children into a frenzy while innuendos give the adults a chuckle. Local references such as Stringers are given a nod alongside topical mentions like a certain Netflix series about another prince, Harry Kane and Love Island.

Prince Charming performing during Cinderella at Lowther Pavilion

A spot of pyrotechnics, wonderful live music, beautiful set (watch for the enchanting scene when Cinders is given her makeover fit for a princess) and delightful dancers add up to a truly endearing show.

And hearing the laughter and joy from everyone – from tiny tots to grandparents – in the audience is pure magic.