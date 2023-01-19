Levelling Up Fund: Mixed reaction as Government awards £40m for Blackpool "multiversity" campus

The facility, a partnership between Blackpool Council and Blackpool and the Fylde College, in association with Lancaster University, and able to accommodate well over 2,000 students. is set to put the resort’s Talbot Gateway “at the forefront of artificial intelligence and robotics learning”.

While Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams greeted the awarding of the money “as testament to the continual and tireless work to make these plans a reality for the people of Blackpool”, Blackpool and the Fylde College principal and chief executive Bev Robinson said: “We are delighted by today’s Levelling Up announcement that includes Multiversity, Blackpool.

Cookson Street, looking towards the Talbot Gateway.

“Multiversity will further enhance Higher Education opportunities for our communities across the Fylde whilst contributing to the regeneration of the town centre. Both businesses and residents will benefit from Multiversity; delivering a highly skilled workforce that supports local and regional businesses to flourish and residents to gain rich career opportunities. This investment demonstrates the power of collaboration with our valued partner, Blackpool Council. Multiversity is great news for Blackpool.”

A site for the development has been identified on Cookson Street between Charles Street and Milbourne Street and is set to bring a new lease of life to part of town but not everyone is happy.

The development will mean the demolition of houses and shops and Roger Whittam, proprietor of Tower Models, a business which has been on Cookson Street for 43 years, is among those affected.

He said: “I’m all for the development from an objective point of view but I’m really concerned it is going to affect our homes and businesses such as mine.

Blackpool and The Fylde College principal and chief executive Bev Robinson

"I’ve been offered £90,000 by the council to move but any move is going to cost more than £300,000 once fixtures and fittings are taken into account.

"Much of my business is by mail order but we get people coming from all over the world to visit the shop and often stay over in town.

"The residents of homes affected are in the same situation with how much it will cost to move. The council needs to take account of how much it will cost to set up elsewhere, not just the value of a property.”

North Shore resident Stuart Bailey said: “It’s always good to hear of Blackpool being given money by the Government but I think there are great priorities in town than this. The Central Drive area for certainly is in need of a makeover.”

An artist's impression of how Blackpool's Multiversity will look.

Avril Johnston, from South Shore, said: “Blackpool is a great place to study and this sounds like a very exciting development, but I’d need to know more before commenting in detail.”

Coun Williams added: “It is heartening to know that our vision for the regeneration of our town has been recognised by central Government and we will continue to work with them and our partners across the town to make this vision a reality.

