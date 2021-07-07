Here's how the proposed new £11.8m seawall for St Annes would look

The revised proposal allows for the retention of all the existing seafront amenities, including the miniature train, the potential loss of which promoted a storm of protest during the consultation process.

A meeting of Fylde Council on Monday approved a fully-funded addition of £11,820,700 into the capital budget, made up of £9,520,700 grant from the Environment Agency, and £2,300,000 from the Council’s reserves.

The proposal will be presented at the council’s Operational Management Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 14.

An artist's impression of the southern end of the proposed new St Annes sea defences. Pictures: Fylde Council.

Should it gain Environment Agency approval, work could start in January 2023 and be completed by August 2024.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of the Operational Management Committee, said: “This is an exciting time with the opportunity to protect our assets for the next 100 years, as well as securing £12m of investment in St Annes

“The consultation process on the proposal was a huge success with excellent feedback from project partners and the public.

The northern end of the proposed new St Annes sea defences, with the boating pool and YMCA Pool behind

“Following that, the latest proposal now includes all of the much-loved amenities that the public wish to keep.”

“In order to retain all those, the proposed new sea wall would go out a little further than the current one but would provide greater access and the quality of the sand retained.

“We received over 2,000 responses to the consultation with some great feedback and constructive ideas.

“Due to the high number of responses, we are unable to answer each query, but there will be a public exhibition for the project before any work commences.”

The inland section of the defences behind the promenade's boating pool

The current sea wall is nearly 90 years old and has an estimated residual life expectancy of 10 years.

