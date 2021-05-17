Miniature train owners delight at public support over seawall fears

The family behind St Annes Miniature Railway took to social media to vent its concerns and rally backing after being left with the impression from a meeting of stakeholders over possible new sea defences for the area that the land the line currently occupies might no longer be available after the work.

Following the recent successful completion of the sea defence works along the coastline between Lytham and Fairhaven Lake, Fylde Council has obtained funding from the Environment Agency to develop a feasibility study to investigate various options for improving coastal erosion and flood risk management at Pleasure Island, St Annes.

The feasibility study went out to public consultation last week and the council has said that a number of alternative options are currently being considered, depending on input and feedback from stakeholders including residents, and businesses.

The late Harry Leeming driving the miniature train on St Annes seafront

Following that assessment, a preferred solution will be identified which is likely to obtain approval for Government funding.

Subject to approval of the feasibility report, completion of the detailed design and obtaining all necessary consents, licences and approvals, site works could start in spring next year

But Helen Leeming, the owner of the miniature railway, whose father in law Harry drove the train for 20 years up to 2001, says she was shocked to hear at a stakeholders meeting of an apparent 'preferred option' which she fears could spell the end of the railway.

"We were told that there is a preferred proposal to accommodate the new sea defences by moving the beach huts back by taking a little land of the miniature golf course and that would mean no room for us.," said Helen.

"We were horrified and felt it was important for the public to know. The response since has been amazing, with more than 2,700 signatures on an online petition. It shows how much people love the miniature train."

Helen was meeting with Fylde Council representatives on Monday afternon to discuss the issue, but in the meantime, the owner of the neighbouring beach huts and a ward councillor offered reassurance.

"I can see why Helen is worried but I am sure the matter will be fully looked at and everything possible done to preserve all St Annes' great attractions," said St Annes beach huts co-owner Stuart Robertson.

Coun Ed Nash, whose central ward covers that part of St Annes, said: "The matter has gone out to consultation and there is certainly no 'preferred option' as far as I know. It's a big issue and I'm sure I would be aware if that was the case."

Fylde Council was contacted for comment.

