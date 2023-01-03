Help with energy bills available for Fylde households - and here is how you can apply

Fylde Council is running a Government-backed scheme to improve the energy efficiency of eligible households.

The aim is to help residents to improve the energy efficiency of their homes whilst reducing bills, carbon emissions, and levels of fuel poverty.

The scheme is already in operation and runs in Fylde until the end of March 2026, with the council’s role to assess the eligibility of a household.

Details of how to apply for the help with energy bills are at the Fylde Council website.

That information is then passed onto its Fylde approved company, Wise Energy, which is responsible for issuing the funding, appointing contractors, or installing the works.

“The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) focuses on supporting low-income and vulnerable and fuel poor households through installation of insulation and heating measures,” said a Fylde Council spokesman.

"The scheme aims to reduce fuel poverty and energy bills in the long-term and reduce carbon emissions.

"If you do not receive a qualifying benefit then you might still qualify through ECO’s flexible eligibility mechanism, known as ECO Flex.

"To be assessed for ECO Flex you must complete and sign a short application form that is then submitted to us via Wise Energy. “

The measures deliverable through ECO Flex include cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, inefficient heating replacements and solid wall insulation.”

The Affordable Warmth Grant is aimed at the most vulnerable on the lowest incomes to improve the energy efficiency of homes and reduce the cost of fuel bills.

That is a fixed funding stream and will run until March 31 this year or sooner should funding become exhausted.

To qualify for the grant you must be a homeowner aged over 18, be in receipt of a Disabled Facility Grant award, have a long term health condition that means you are clinically extremely vulnerable, unable to return home from hospital until a working heating system is in place, be pregnant or you have a child under the age of five and/or have a household income of less than £31,000 with household savings less than £12,000

You can apply for up to £2,000 per household towards the cost of servicing, repairs and replacement boilers and heating systems and associated works, including controls and replacement of unsafe heating appliances along with other key energy factors, details of which are at the Fylde Council website.