Heart-warming video shows moment sparrowhawk returned to wild after getting trapped in St Annes hotel

RSPCA Inspector Will Lamping was sent to the hotel in North Promenade after being contacted by a member of staff on Thursday (August 2).

Will found the bird was flying underneath some bird deterrent netting - which covered a flat roof on the first storey of the building - after getting through one of the holes.

He attempted to safely catch the sparrowhawk with the help of staff members, but the frightened bird flew inside the hotel and into the hallway.

A sparrowhawk became trapped under bird deterrent netting at a hotel in St Annes. (Credit: RSPCA)

Once in the hallway, Will was able to use a net to capture the bird - which he could see was unscathed by the incident.

He then placed the sparrowhawk in a box before taking it a short distance away to be released back into the wild.

He said: "It was great that staff members saw the bird's predicament and called us to help as sometimes in these cases the birds become trapped and remain unseen and sadly starve to death.

"This case shows the dangers of bird-deterrent netting and the need for it to be installed properly and regularly maintained to ensure that birds cannot become trapped.

The frightened bird flew inside the hotel and into the hallway after an animal rescuer attempted to catch it. (Credit: RSPCA)

"It was great that in this case there was a happy ending and it was lovely to see this majestic bird fly to freedom."

Each year thousands of reports are made to the RSPCA about wild birds trapped in or behind netting.

A large number of these involve bird-deterrent netting.

The RSPCA said problems arise when netting is put up incorrectly or becomes damaged, leaving gaps where birds can enter and become trapped.

"These birds can suffer a long and painful death from injury or starvation," a spokesman said.

"Unfortunately bird-deterrent netting is often fixed in high or hard-to-reach areas, making the rescue of trapped animals difficult and dangerous."

If you see a live animal entangled in or trapped behind netting, immediately contact the RSPCA's cruelty and advice helpline on 0300 1234 999.

You can also visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/injuredanimals.