Blackpool man charged with assault on police officers

Ryan Pearce, 24, of Charnley Road, was formally accused of spitting at two - telling them he has HIV - and headbutting a third.

He was bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 12.

The officers were in nightlife hotspot Queen Street in the early hours of Sunday when the attack allegedly happened.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assaulting three police officers in Blackpool Town Centre at the weekend.

