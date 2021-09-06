Blackpool man charged with assault on police officers
A resort man was charged with attacking three police officers in the town centre.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 10:42 am
Ryan Pearce, 24, of Charnley Road, was formally accused of spitting at two - telling them he has HIV - and headbutting a third.
He was bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 12.
The officers were in nightlife hotspot Queen Street in the early hours of Sunday when the attack allegedly happened.
