Around 16,000 gallons of oil leaked from a pipeline that supplies fuel to the Isle of Man from Conwy in North Wales last week, with deposits reaching St Annes and Blackpool.

It is the second such incident to impact the Fylde coast in the past five years, prompting Fylde MP Mark Menzies to seek assurances from the energy giant this spill will be the last.

Oil deposits washed up on Fylde beaches in 2017, with ENI accepting a leak at a storage vessel at the off-shore Douglas Complex was to blame.

Tar balls on St Annes beach were cleaned up

Mr Menzies said: “For there to be one incident is worrying, two in the space of five years is unforgivable.

“This pollution incident not only affects our beaches, it is extremely concerning given the status of the Ribble Estuary and Liverpool Bay as a whole as areas of special scientific concern.

“Had this happened in the peak of the tourism season it could have done significant damage to Fylde’s economy.”

Mr Menzies has asked ENI how it intends to ensure leaks can be prevented at the Conwy and Douglas installations.

He said: “These companies have a duty to protect our environment. It is right that they should lead on and pay for the clean-up effort.

“But they should be doing everything to ensure this incident is never repeated.”

Dr Emily Baxter, marine conservation officer at the North West Wildlife Trust, said: “While the impact of Monday’s pipeline leak is still unclear, an oil spill of any size poses a risk to seabirds,

other marine life and habitats.”

Fylde Council confirmed tar balls were cleared away after being found on St Annes beach.

Allan Oldfield, chief executive of Fylde Council, said: “Following the release of oil offshore last week, some deposits of small tar balls were confirmed on St Annes beach on Friday, and

these were promptly cleared away by professionals from our partner agencies.

“We have received no further reports, and happily, no confirmed reports of oiled wildlife.

“We urge all visitors to Fylde’s coast to avoid contact with any suspected spill wash up or ‘tar ball’.

“This is a potentially hazardous substance, so we also advise that dogs are kept on a lead and under control to prevent contact or ingestion.”

The UK minister for energy, clean growth and climate change, Greg Hands, said he was ‘being kept regularly updated’ by the pipline’s operator, ENI UK.

A spokesman for ENI said: “We remain vigilant and are continuing to monitor the coastline with regular beach patrols and aerial surveillance.

“Clean-up teams are on standby and ready to mobilise quickly if and when required.

“We are working closely with the local authorities and keeping them updated.”

To report deposits, email [email protected] and report the location using https://what3words.com/