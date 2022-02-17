Clean-up on chained-off Blackpool beach after 'tar balls' wash up from offshore oil spill

Blackpool Council chained off the resort’s sands after the tar deposits washed up on Central Beach between the North and Central Piers yesterday.

The environmental eyesore occurred as a result of a major leak in an oil pipe off the north Wales coast on Monday.

The pipeline, which runs between two platforms about 20 miles north of Rhyl, Denbighshire, was shut off, but not before about 500 barrels - 80,000 litres - had leaked into the water.

Clean up on Blackpool beach today

The UK minister for energy, clean growth and climate change, Greg Hands, said he was ‘being kept regularly updated’ by the pipline’s operator, ENI UK.

He said: “The pipeline was immediately shut off. Aerial surveillance has been undertaken and specialist teams have been mobilised along Lancashire’s coast to respond if any oil beaches.

“We’re in touch with local MPs and councils, as well as ENI UK Ltd - the company that owns and operates the pipeline

“The Offshore Petroleum Regulator is working closely with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and relevant local authorities to ensure ENI fulfils its legal obligations.”

Environmental health at Blackpool beach today

Blackpool Council has warned that further tar balls may be washed up as Storm Eunice is expected to batter England and Wales with winds of up to 100mph.

A spokesman said: “Following the offshore oil release earlier this week, deposits in the form of small ‘tar balls’ have been washed up at Central Beach, between North and Central Piers.

“Due to tidal conditions and a forecast of further extreme weather conditions over the next few days, there is a possibility of more washing up.

The tar balls; picture by Blackpool Council

“We have robust plans in place to ensure any contamination or disruption to our coastline is minimal and we are actively supporting ENI UK Limited’s clean-up teams to safely remove any potential contamination. This process has already started on site and further monitoring will take place over the coming days.

“We would like to stress that removal of this type of waste should only be carried out by experts wearing PPE and we ask that members of the public do not attempt to remove any ‘tar ball’ deposits.”

Suspected incidents can be reported to Blackpool Council on 01253 477600.