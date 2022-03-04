Cost for the year 2022-23 will be £35 - an increase of £5.

The charge for the emptying of green bins was introduced by Fylde in 2017, initially at a reduced rate for a service which only covered part of the year, before the £30 charge for the full year was brought in for 2018-19.

The council says the increase is to cover rising operational costs.

The service will cost £35 for the 2022-23 financial year

Coun Roger Small, Fylde Council’s operational management committee chairman, said: “The increase to £35 per garden waste bin is necessary to ensure a high standard of service.

“Garden waste recycling contributes 15 per cent to the Council’s overall recycling rate with 43 per cent of all household waste recycled, ranking Fylde Council among the top recyclers in the North West.”