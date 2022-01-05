Want to live greener in 2022? These Fylde coast eco-friendly shops can help

There's been a boom in eco-shops in 2021, and it’s no surprise. People are more aware of their carbon footprint, and more of us are taking steps to reduce waste.

Six in ten Brits actively sought to reduce their use of single-use plastic in 2021, according to Statista research. More than half of us think that large supermarkets still aren’t doing enough to curb the amount of packaging.

These four Fylde coast shops can help you make 2022 the year to go green.

A selection of eco-friendly products from Green & Me

Hannah Victoria became conscious of her own carbon footprint in 2019, which led to her starting a mail order business, Green & Me.

When the mum-of-three started watching nature documentaries with her kids, it opened her eyes to how much unnecessary waste her family was getting through.

“The volume of plastic bottles we were throwing away was unbelievable.”

She knew something had to change in the Victoria household.

“We were going through far too much rubbish. We were using products I didn’t feel happy using in my home and I began sourcing things that not only reduced plastic but also reduced toxins.”

The ex-teacher struggled to find products that suited her, and so she made it her mission to help others to live in a kinder way.

She started by selling hand-picked beauty products, but now offers a doorstep refill service.

“Order the volume you need and come home from work to filled bottles. It’s like a milk round. No fuss, no contact, and less impact.”

Popular refills include cleaning sprays, washing up liquid, shampoo and hand wash.

Hannah, who now operates Green & Me as a full time business says her products are for everyone.

“You don’t have to be a tree hugging person. We’re just a normally busy family on a budget. It’s so important to do what you can and don’t beat yourself up about swaps you can’t make.”

She delivers around Lytham St Annes, as well as offering a postal service and pop-up stores. Shop online at https://greenandmeuk.com

Un-Do (Bispham)

Jenna Robinson opened Bispham’s first zero-waste shop, Un-Do in October, as she saw more people in the area were asking about her eco-friendly lifestyle.

“Even people who hadn't thought about this kind of lifestyle are starting to think about how they can do their bit for the planet. I want to help them to make those little changes, because it all makes a difference.”

While eco-shops are a growing trend, they revert back to an older way of shopping.

Rice, pasta and cereal are all in dispensers where you can fill up your own container with what you need.

Punters at the store on Norbreck Road can grab fresh produce in the quantity they need.

Jenna, 32, said; “This is how they used to do it, with half the shop full of loose fruit and veg. The difference is that we can do it much more hygienically than in the old days.

You get as much as you want so you’re not letting food go to waste.”

However, the former dance-school owner is realistic.

“I don’t expect anyone to completely switch to this lifestyle but it's helping people to reduce waste.”

Ms Robinson says: “People really want to make more conscious choices, so you have to make it more convenient. It’s really hard when it’s not on your doorstep, especially if you’re not sure where to start.”

Dawson's Emporium (St Annes)

Michelle and Lee Dawson opened their eco-friendly gift store in November.

The couple, who moved to St Annes from West Yorkshire in 2019, scoured the web to find lovely zero-waste products they were happy to use themselves.

Michelle said: “You’ve got to offer a good product if you want people to buy them."

Dawson's Emporium stocks products that are biodegradable, compostable and ethically sourced. "We’re trying to do our bit. Most of our products are from small UK suppliers, and made at kitchen tables.”

The growing green demand has led to some innovative products. Hand creams and candles sold at the shop on The Crescent, St Annes, rival luxury brands - but all with a conscience.

Greeting cards, bookmarks and stationary are made from seedpaper - a type of card infused with seeds that can be planted after use.

Michelle said: “They can grow bee-friendly flowers or something edible. Instead of paper filling your recycling bin, they are zero waste-and also a lovely gift of flowers.”

While some of the craft supplies are not 100% eco-friendly, the mum-of-two wants to encourage arty clientele to use kinder products where possible.

Kids crayons are a common item that often goes to landfill.

But Michelle discovered Crazy Crayons - which are recycled using stubs of old wax crayons and made into quirky shapes like dinosaurs, flowers, and animals.

Her two children, Sam, 7, and Emily, 9, both love using the recycled crayons. Michelle said: “They're more fun than normal crayons, and the colours are great. They love the multi coloured dinosaurs and the pretty pastel flowers.”

The Tram Weigh (Fleetwood)

Amanda Cross, 43, opened Fleetwood’s first plastic-free store, called The Tram Weigh.

The mum-of-three wanted to make green shopping more affordable, after once being charged £9 for a shampoo refill.

She said: "I wanted to shop at these eco-minded places but I just couldn't afford it. These shops are aimed at middle class people with big wages, selling high end products which are out of the reach of people like me.

"That's why I decided to open my own shop - at affordable prices!"

Amanda, 43, said there’s still a lot of confusion about recycling. She said: "Recycling was a good idea in theory but it doesn't really work effectively enough.