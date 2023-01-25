Recommendations by the council’s tourism and leisure committee for work at Lowther Gardens, Lytham and Waddington Road, Raleigh Close and Hove Road, all St Annes, will go before the full council meeting in March.

The recommendations follow on from remedial works and newly constructed play areas in a number of areas across the borough last year.

All four sites have all been identified as priority for remedial works to ensure they remain in top condition and are safe for all and a capital budget of £120,000 for 2023/2024 has been recommended by the committee for the work .

The play area at Waddington Road, St Annes is among the sites in line for remedial work.

The play areas at St Annes Promenade Gardens, Mornington Park in Lytham, Lansdowne Road at Ansdell, Heeley Road, St Annes and South Park, Lytham have all seen improvement work carried out in the last couple of years.

Waddington Road’s play area surfacing was also improved at a cost of £10,980 and last autumn, a major revamp of the play area at Blackpool Road North Playing Fields, St Annes was completed, costing £125,000.

A Fylde Council spokesman said partnership working will continue with Fylde’s community groups who “have been excellent obtaining external grant funding along with the allocation of further Section 106 monies to maximise the impact of the play replacement budget and ensure the long-term sustainability of the borough’s formal children’s play areas”.

