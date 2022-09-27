Renovation of the park at Blackpool Road North is now taking place after improvements costing £125,000 were approved by Fylde Council’s Tourism and Leisure Committee in May.

The work, expected to be completed this autumn, will provide the community with a revamped play equipment area themed around local amenities including the adjacent football pitch, the seaside and the nearby airport.

The project is part of a masterplan for the park which has been developed by Fylde Council officers, elected members for Kilnhouse Ward Coun Karen Henshaw, Coun David O’Rourke and Coun Roger Small as well as St Annes Football Club and the Friends of Blackpool Road North Playing Field.

Coun David O’Rourke (left) and Coun Roger Small (right) visit the work site at Blackpool Road North Playing Fields

Coun David O’Rourke said: “We’re excited for the completion of this milestone in the bigger plan to regenerate Blackpool Road North’s playing fields.

"It’s been a real team effort so far.

"I and my fellow councillors would like to extend our thanks to all our partners for their hard work, and we look forward to the next steps once the play area is ready for children to enjoy.”

Approved contractors Kompan Ltd produced a design featuring swings, carousels, play panels and springers on new safety surfaces and enclosed in a colourful new fence.

The approved design for the new look play area at Blackpool Road North Playing Fields, St Annes. Picture: Fylde Council.

The partners have worked closely to develop the masterplan addressing several community concerns regarding the playing fields, of which the upgraded play equipment and safety surfaces are only one part.

Works already completed include the replacement of the degraded culvert and the installation of new lateral drains to address concerns over flooding risk in the area.

The masterplan for the park also aims to address car parking, landscaping, and clubhouse facilities in the future.

Coun Joanne Gardner and Coun Karen Henshaw pictured in January 2021 when they were inspecting the waterlogging at Blackpool Road North Playing Fields, St Annes. Significant drainage works have now been carried out at the park in a bid to stop the flooding problem.

At the time of the cash for the park being approved, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “The Blackpool Road North playing fields are a valuable and beloved community resource, and it has been our pleasure to work with local residents and groups to develop this masterplan.