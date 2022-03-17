The grant funding, made available from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, will cover £999,468 towards the installation of a new Air Source Heat Pump, double glazed windows and doors, roof insulation, LED lighting, solar panels and a better building management system to control the heating at Fleetwood Market.

Fleetwood Market, off Adelaide Street, was first opened in 1840 - making it one of the oldest markets in Lancashire.

The funding for the market comes after Wyre Council declared a Climate Emergency in July 2019.

The authority said it recognises the severe impacts of climate breakdown, and is urgently working to reduce the council’s emissions by at least 78 per cent by 2035.

The council’s baseline carbon footprint report identified that gas heating and electricity accounts for approximately two thirds of the council’s carbon footprint, with Fleetwood Market being one of the council’s largest contributors.

Transitioning away from gas heating to other renewable technologies is a key part of decarbonisation, along with measures to make buildings as efficient as possible.

Coun Michael Vincent, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resources at Wyre Council, said: “I am incredibly pleased that Wyre Council has been awarded this fund for Fleetwood Market.

“Fleetwood Market is an historic building and this funding will allow it to become a green and sustainable building for years to come.”

Wyre Council has also agreed to contribute an additional £103,361 to meet the cost of work to remove the old, inefficient gas heaters.

Coun Vincent added: “I am also pleased that the council have been able to contribute capital investment to the scheme.

“We recognise that we need to lead by example when it comes to climate change, and we hope that this is the first of many projects to help us reach our net zero target.”

Fleetwood Market is open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 9am until 4.30pm all year round.

To read more on how Wyre Council are taking action against climate change, and what you can do to help, visit www.wyre.gov.uk/climatechange