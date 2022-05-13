Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Rossall beaches are among ‘most beautiful’ in the country

Councillor Roger Berry, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services and community safety at Wyre Council, said: “It’s great news to hear that our beaches have received Seaside Awards once again. We really do have some of the most beautiful beaches and these awards mean that people visiting them can be assured they meet the highest standards.

"Thank you to all the staff at Wyre Council and our volunteers, local beach care groups and partners who work so hard to keep our beaches clean and safe. From litter picking to informative signage to protecting wildlife, it takes a lot of work all year round to reach the standards needed to fly the Seaside Award flag.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary's Shell on Cleveleys beach

The Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of Britain’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.

The annual event judges beaches on safety, information, water quality, and environmental management including litter and waste.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses. The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.