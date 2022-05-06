Although the vital proposals to bolster the area’s coastal defences have been welcomed, there has been controversary over some aspects of the scheme.

Phase 2 of the Wyre Beach Management Scheme was lodged last month and, in similarity to phase one, will incorporate a revetment system and beach control structure along Wyre’s coast, a temporary compound to be constructed at Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys - as well as an additional open space opposite the Sea Cadets base in Fleetwood.

The plans to put contractors' storage facilities on Jubilee Gardens and its adjacent car park, for up to four years, sparked an outcry from residents and business owners last year.

Concerns over traffic disruption and loss of play areas, dog walking ground and the large car park were voiced to planners.

However Wyre Council, which is overseeing the project, says any disruption would be minimal and the car park would be open on weekends.

Phase one of the scheme was approved by Wyre’s planning committee in June last year, although work has been delayed until September this year.

A Wyre spokesman said this week: “We have submitted a planning application for phase 2 of the Wyre Beach Management Scheme.

"It will help raise and stabilise beaches from Cleveleys to Fleetwood with the aim of protecting over 11,000 properties from flooding.

"The application proposal outlines plans to incorporate a revetment system and beach control structure along Wyre’s coast.. and temporary site compounds.”

Cleveleys member, Coun Rob Fail, who called in last year’s phase one application, meaning it had to go before the planning committee, said: “Last year I said I supported the sea defence scheme, but had serious concerns over the use of Jubilee Gardens as a storage compound.

"With phase 2 now being put forward, those concerns have not gone away.

“Not only is the siting of the compound bad news for the park and its users, but its position means the traffic route to and from the site will be detrimental to those living along the route.”