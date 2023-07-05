News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
Disgraced football club boss jailed for 13 years for £15m fraud
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

DEFRA issue public advice as they investigate dozens of dead birds washed up on Blackpool and St Annes beach

DEFRA has issued public advice after dozens of dead birds were found along the tideline of Blackpool and St Annes beaches last night (July 04).
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST

A video, taken by an anonymous dog walker, shows some of the dead gulls along a stretch of beach near Todmorden Road, in St Annes.

She told the Gazette: “I saw a woman trying to pull her dog away, and went to see what was there. The dead birds were all the way along from St Annes to the windsports club, about every two feet apart. That’s as far as I walked but they looked to be further along.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People on Facebook were speculating as to whether it could be linked to the sewage spill last month.

dead birds washed up on St Annes beachdead birds washed up on St Annes beach
dead birds washed up on St Annes beach
Most Popular

Others suggested it could be avian flu – but the cause of death is not currently known.

Read More
United Utilities announces details of first Fylde Coast drop-in events following...

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said:

“Unfortunately, over the last week a number of dead birds have washed up on our beaches. These birds have been removed and DEFRA has been notified.

“Members of the public are advised not to touch any dead or dying birds. While we do not know the reason for their death, it is always wise to avoid contact with wild birds and animals.

Hide Ad

“DEFRA will carry tests on the birds we have collected and will let us know the findings in due course.”

Call Defra on 03459 33 55 77 if you find:

One or more dead birds of prey

Hide Ad

3 or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks)

5 or more dead birds of any species

Related topics:DEFRASt AnnesBlackpoolFacebookBlackpool Council