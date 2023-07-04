This was caused by a burst pipe which became overwhelmed as 1.7 inches (44mm) of rain fell in two hours during a severe thunderstorm.

United Utilities (UU) said untreated sewage, mixed with rainwater, was subsequently released from its water treatment plant in Fleetwood.

A ban on accessing the waters off Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre was put in place after sewage washed into the sea (Phil Taylor/ SWNS)

The company said it was carrying out urgent repairs, and following stringent tests by the Environment Agency, the ban was lifted on June 29.

Customers along the Fylde Coast have now been given the opportunity to find out more about how the pipe is being fixed.

When and where will the drop-in events take place?

The first two drop-in events are scheduled to take place at Cleveleys Community Centre on Wednesday (July 5) between 4pm – 7pm and Friday (July 7) between 11am – 3pm.

UU said further events will be planned in locations along the Fylde Coast and will be announced in due course.

Mark Garth, Wastewater Director for United Utilities, said: “We understand the impact this incident has had on the Fylde Coast communities with the closing of bathing waters and tankers on the road and we are very sorry for the inconvenience it has caused.

“We know that many residents have concerns and so we are putting on these events so people can come and find out about the work we’ve been carrying out and also the investment projects we have planned to help improve the rivers and coast around Lancashire over the next seven years.”

Since June 11, teams from United Utilities and contractors from across Europe have been working around the clock to fix the pipe.

Whilst repairs remain ongoing with the original pipe, a two kilometre bypass has been fitted to allow treated water to continue flowing out to sea.

This has been supported with a fleet of 100 tankers to help remove sewage from the system and take it to other works, for treatment.