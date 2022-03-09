It follows the recent business webinars hosted by experts from Building Design Partnership Ltd (BDP).BDP, the agency appointed by Fylde Council to lead the consortium responsible for the development of the Masterplan, will now host a public consultation exhibition to gather further feedback on the proposals.The consultation will be open to the public and will take place at the Town Hall, St Annes Road West, St Annes, on the following dates and times:- Monday, March 14: 10am – 5pm- Tuesday, March 15: 10am – 7pm- Wednesday, March 16: 10am – 5pm- Thursday, March 17: 10am – 7pm- Friday, March 18: 10am – 5pm- Saturday, March 19 : 9am – noon (in St Annes Town Centre)

The council says the Masterplan will guide the sustainable development of St Annes town centre and the Island site and is aimed at delivering the council’s vision for St Annes as a high-quality coastal resort.

The town hall at St Annes

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “This is an exciting step forward in the project and I would encourage as many of you as possible to come along to the consultation sessions and have your say on the proposals.”

“The project team need to gather as much information as possible and following the successful webinar events with local businesses we now need to know your thoughts on the future plans.”