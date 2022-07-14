One-off payments totalling £13,250 have been made by Fylde Council to the borough’s 12 organisations, whose hard work to keep towns and villages looking their best was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the inability to fundraise.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “As a council, we recognise these groups are a priority in the local community, and we’re delighted to be able to provide this payment to help ease their welcome return.

"The value their efforts bring to our streets and green spaces alongside our staff is enormous, and their volunteers are a credit to Fylde.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley (centre) with St Annes In Bloom treasurer Gill West (left) and chairman Fiona Boismaison at the Peace and Happiness Garden on t St Annes Promenade.

“During the pandemic it has been difficult for the groups to hold coffee mornings or other fundraising activities so I hope the grants will make up for that and provide a further boost to the wonderful floral displays which we all enjoy.”

Fiona Boismaison, chairman of the St Annes in Bloom group, which received a one-off payment of £2,500, said: “This payment is hugely beneficial to us and helps give us a lot more flexibility, as fundraising is great fun but can take a lot of time and energy.

"Our committee have already met to discuss how best this money can be invested, and we’re hoping to put it towards something extra special.”