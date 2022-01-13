Civic Society determined Lytham Green will stay a no parking zone

Society officials have stressed to Fylde Council how strongly they feel on the issue in the wake of a consultation by the council into future parking in the town.

The consultation offered further parking use of parts of The Green as an option, although a leading councillor has since given a firm assurance that that would only be temporarily on the grass for special events.

After speculation on social media took that offer to mean The Green could be given a hard surface for parking in some areas, Coun Roger Small, chairman of the council’s operational management committee, was quick to stress that would not be the case, but the Civic Society is determined The Green, on Lytham's foreshore, should be kept as a recreation area.

Vehicles parked on Lytham Green for a previous event

"There are proposals for extra car parking every 10 years or so. Without our resistance there would just be a built up area and a few strips of grass in between.

“We regard the triangle of land opposite the YMCA field as part of Lytham Green. Making it into a car park is an unwanted urbanisation of the area.

“Lytham Green is our major and most unique asset and no parking should ever be allowed on the current grassed areas either.

“A wider investigation should take place, including pressure for increased rail services, better use of what we have (there are town centre locations with no restrictions at all), better signposting for long and short stays, restrictions on overnight stays etc.

“Any large events held on The Green whether for the Festival, Lytham Hall, or Lowther Pavilion must make their own arrangements for parking, usually park and ride elsewhere, and not use The Green. It is not a car park.

“Besides this, residents are fed up with The Green being fenced off for three to four weeks.

“The Green belongs to the community, please leave it alone.”

The consultation into parking in Lytham, which closed last Sunday, is now being considered by council officials.

Following fears expressed on social media that it could result in the Green being surfaced, Coun Small, who is also the council's deputy leader, said: “The consultation was purely inviting views on all aspects of parking in Lytham to help us plan for the future.

“It’s a completely open agenda, with all views welcome from all those affected.

"But surfacing on The Green is categorically not an option. We actually couldn’t do that if we wanted to, as it is covered by a covenant, but there is certainly no desire to do that anyway, and this consultation is not a ‘back door’ attempt to bring that about.”

