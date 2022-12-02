The resort became the 14th local authority across the country to back the Motion for the Ocean after councillors voted unanimously in favour of supporting the campaign.

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change and environment, told a meeting of the full council: “The report lists that six local authorities have taken up this Motion for the Ocean but that is now 13.

Blackpool Council has signed up to protect the oceans

“So if we go ahead tonight Blackpool will become the fourteenth.”

She added a number of universities and the Sea Life Centre had already expressed an interest in working with the council to explore ways of protecting the marine environment.

Coun Tony Williams, said his Conservative group was “delighted” to support the campaign which was a “great step forward”, and warned there were already concerns about rising sea levels and pollution elsewhere on the Lancashire coast.

Eight recommendations were approved including that ocean recovery should be embedded in all the council’s major decision making, including planning decisions.

Protecting the oceans will be a priority

Work will continue with partners including the Turning Tides Partnership to support marine industries and develop a sustainable economy “that delivers ocean recovery and local prosperity, including the local fishing industry”.

Marine citizenship will be developed in the Blackpool area with a focus on primary school aged children.

The council will work with other coastal towns, including to back a call for the Government to appoint a dedicated Minister for Coastal Communities.

Priorities will include –