Mike Pomfret worked on a number of coastal defence projects for Blackpool Council before his death in August 2021, aged 46, after battling chronic liver disease since childhood.

He was the grandson of Leo Pomfret who officially opened the Norbreck sea defences in the 1980s, and was Mayor of Blackpool in 1987.

Blackpool Mayor Coun Kath Benson joined other family members at the plaque unveiling

Among the attendees at the unveiling ceremony were Mike’s aunts – the current Mayor of Blackpool Coun Kath Benson and her sister Mayoress Therese Clark.

Other family members also attended including his widow Louise.

Mike’s sister Laura Swift said: “As a family we are so grateful that Mike’s passion and dedication has been acknowledged in this way.

“We hope to sit by his plaque for many years to come. We are so grateful to Blackpool Council for this amazing tribute to my brother.”

Mike Pomfret

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services at Blackpool Council, said: “Mike was a well-respected, passionate and knowledgeable colleague whose dedication has left a lasting legacy in Blackpool.

“We were deeply saddened to hear of his passing in 2021 and were keen to work with his family to provide a suitable tribute.

“Mike worked for Blackpool Council for many years as a capital projects consultancy manager on our coastal protection sea schemes.

“He was instrumental in the central scheme being awarded the Brunel Medal for Civil Engineering Excellence.

“The plaque, located on Tower Festival Headland, provides a lasting memory and recognition of his work in Blackpool. It was wonderful to see so of his friends and colleagues joined his family for the official unveiling.”

A plaque in his memory was also unveiled in April 2022 at the sea defences at Granny’s Bay, Fairhaven, which Mike helped mastermind for Fylde Council.

He was so proud of the Fairhaven sea wall project that a last wish was for his ashes to be scattered there.