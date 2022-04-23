Mike Pomfret’s family gathered at Granny’s Bay, Fairhaven for the ceremony in memory of the 46-year-old who died last August after battling chronic liver disease since childhood.

The St Annes father-of-two was so proud of the Fairhaven sea wall project that a last wish was for his ashes to be scattered there.

When his wife Louise told Fylde Council of his wish, officials suggested a plaque at the site in his memory.

The family of Mike Pomfret with the plaque at Granny's Bay sea wall in his memory. Pictures by Kelvin Stuttard

Louise said: “He really transformed the Fylde coastline and it’s wonderful a plaque is there to remember him.

"Mike would be so honoured and so touched. This was a very special place for him. We came here as a family to walk our dog Bouncer and of all the sea defences he worked on across the Fylde, this was the most special to him."

Louise was joined by daughter Emily, 17, son Leo, 15 - named after Mike’s grandad, a former mayor of Blackpool - other family members, including Mike’s parents Mike and Louise, friends and council officials for the unveiling conducted by Coun Tommy Threlfall, chairman of Fylde Council’s environment, health and housing committee.

Mike's wife Louise and children Leo and Emily with the plaque tribute.

Coun Threlfall said: “It was a privilege and a pleasure to work with Mike. He was such a wonderful workmate and soon became a friend. He worked tirelessly to see this project through.”

Blackpool-born Mike returned to his home town in 2004 to project manage the development of the £80m central Blackpool sea defences for Blackpool Council and the scheme was such a success that it was awarded the Brunel Medal for Civil Engineering Excellence.

Mike then went on to lead the Anchorsholme and Cleveleys sea defence scheme, working with Wyre Council, and was then asked to project manage the Fairhaven sea defence scheme for Fylde.

Early last year, he was delighted to hear that the scheme had been awarded the prestigious Sustainability Award from the Institute of Civil Engineers.

Louise Pomfret addresses those gathered at the unveiling, with Coun Tommy Threlfall looking on

The plaque includes the words: “Mike was a highly skilled professional, with a dedication to public service which extended beyond his professional life.

"He was very well-respected and well-liked by all who worked with him, and he is greatly missed by his colleagues, friends and loving family.”

The plaque in tribute to Mike Pomfret