They are an icon of British streets and have been for almost a century.

The red phone box is coming up to its 100th birthday and although technology and the proliferation of mobiles means their original use is largely redundant, the familiar boxes can still have a presence as they are adopted for different uses.

Around the country, redundant phone boxes have been adopted and turned into a range of facilities over the years, from defibrillator units and libraries, to mini art galleries and local museums.

Since BT started its adoption scheme in 2008, more than 490 phone boxes have been adopted by communities across the North West. Across the UK, that figure is 7,200.

Red phone boxes outside the old post office in Abingdon Street, Blackpool town centre.

Architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott designed the first incarnation of the famous red phone box for a competition in 1924.

Now, ahead of it turning 100 years of age in 2024, BT has revealed that more than 45 of its kiosks are currently up for grabs across the North West, including seven in Blackpool and three in Fylde – and they are available for communities to adopt for just £1.

BT is urging communities to continue to take advantage of its kiosk adoption scheme to help transform its underused red phone boxes into other purposes

It comes as the company is continuing to review its remaining estate of payphones, removing those that are no longer being used, in line with rules set out by Ofcom, which last year revised its guidance on payphone removals, reflecting improvements made in mobile coverage and the number of calls made from individual payphones each year.

There are around 20,000 remaining working payphones across the UK, some 3,000 of which are in traditional red kiosks.

The number of phone boxes peaked in the 1990s at around 100,000.In recent years, however, with 98 per cent of the adult population now using a mobile phone, and significant improvements to mobile coverage, there has been a huge decline in the usage of payphones across the UK.

Michael Smy, head of street at BT, said: “With the vast majority of people now using mobile phones, and significant improvements to mobile coverage across the UK, we’ve continued to see a big drop in the number of calls made from payphones.

“That’s why we’re continuing to review our payphones estate, making sure we're prioritising the removal of those not being used, in line with Ofcom’s latest guidance.

“With the iconic red kiosk about to turn 100, it's a great opportunity to remind communities that would still like to retain their local kiosk to take it on for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme.

"We’ve already seen some great kiosk conversions across the UK that have become valuable community assets.”

Communities can adopt a kiosk if they are a recognised public body, such as a parish council, community council or town council. Boxes can also be adopted by registered charities or by individuals who have a payphone on their own land.

BT will continue to provide electricity, if already in place, to power the light for adopted phone boxes, free of charge.